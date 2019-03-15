Lawton youngsters add zest to cooking competition

While other students might have been preparing for Spring Break, a select few Lawton Public Schools students were busy preparing festive dishes in what has become Lawton’s own version of MasterChef Jr.

For the 14th time in Lawton, Sodexo hosted its Future Chefs competition in the Lawton High School cafeteria on Thursday, as 10 students from Lawton Public Schools were tasked with making a dish in less than two hours, keeping in line with this year’s theme, “Fiesta Fit”.

The students each made a Latin dish, under the stipulation that the dish must have some “healthy attributes”. The student was paired with a staff member from an LPS school (often a cafeteria manager from one of the schools), though the kids are asked to do majority of the work. After the food is done, a panel of six judges scored the dishes on plate presentation, ease of preparation, health, kid-friendliness and, of course, how it tasted.

Steve Dyer, General Manager for Sodexo and Director of Child Nutrition for LPS, helps put together the event each year, and said he continues to be impressed by the skill they show.

“The skill sets these kids possess is so impressive,” he said. “It’s so tough to choose the overall best. I’m glad I don’t have that responsibility.”