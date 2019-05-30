Lawton woman charged with trafficking, child neglect

A 25-year-old Lawton woman is in jail on $50,000 bond after investigators said they found over 315 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded gun and her sleeping while a child was found in the midst of it all.

Leah Ann Melrose made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled dangerous substance, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect, court records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by between 4 years to life in prison.

Melrose was arrested Friday morning following a search warrant served by Lawton Police Special Operations Unit detectives and agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, according to the court affidavit. Detectives identified her as “a known methamphetamine dealer.”

During their search, investigators found 315 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and measuring cup with meth residue along with plastic baggies in a drawer in Melrose’s bedroom. According to the affidavit, a loaded 9mm handgun was also found in the same drawer. More paraphernalia and a small amount of drugs were also found in the garage. Police recovered $3,106 cash from her purse, as well.