Lawton teen earns Eagle Scout by building fence for Holy Family Catholic Church

Sun, 11/25/2018 - 11:30pm Glen Brockenbush

Plenty of people say they would like their lasting legacy to be having something named after them or have their name on a building. However, most don’t accomplish that feat.

Evan Capuccio didn’t set out to get his name on anything or to earn personal glory. He saw a need, and addressed it. Still, ever since Oct. 20, he and his family — along with the rest of their church community — can see the fruits of his labors every Sunday now and a small placard will let them know who was responsible.

