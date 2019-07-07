Lawton student chosen for leadership program

HOBART — Elena Price, 15, Lawton, has been chosen to participate in Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks.

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is a free summer leadership program that provides students with in-class instruction and mentoring opportunities with national and international leaders.

This year’s program will be held July 14-19 in Edmond.

Price, a junior at Eisenhower High School, was chosen due to her demonstrated leadership abilities and outstanding character. Among her many activities and accomplishments, Price is a member of the JROTC and an Ignition mentor.

Price will travel on various excursions across Oklahoma where she will meet and engage with national and international leaders including politicians, dignitaries and star athletes. Price will be confronted with practical leadership and ethical scenarios and then challenged to address them individually in a persuasive speech and writing competition as well as collaboratively in an Ethics Bowl tournament.