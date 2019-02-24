You are here

Lawton resident sheds 265 pounds to combat obesity

Sun, 02/24/2019 - 4:29am Josh Rouse

Christina Chaino-Ahkeahbo knows first-hand how tough the battle against obesity can be.

At 25 years old, Chaino-Ahkeahbo weighed around 450 pounds and was absolutely miserable. She tried to hide her misery by living a carefree life of a “wild child.” But the partying, the food and the drugs could not hide her health problems. After a pair of scares, the soon-to-be-mother made a vow to change her life.

“I was a diabetic, full blown,” Chaino-Ahkeahbo said. “I admit to my vices at the time. I did a lot of partying and stuff. But I decided to turn my life around and lose weight and stop partying. I had to.”

It started with a single step. That step became a foot. A foot became a yard. A yard became a mile. Today, she’s a regular of the walking trail around Elmer Thomas Park. She’s out there at least every other day of the week, stepping it off at a brisk pace to ensure she doesn’t revert into the person she used to be.

“I did it and I started walking,” Chaino-Ahkeahbo said. “Little by little, I started getting further and further. Before I knew it, I was walking 5 to 10 miles a day.”

After a time, the pounds — 285 of them — came off. Chaino-Ahkeahbo was able to reduce her weight to 165 pounds. It was the lightest and most fit she had ever been in her life. She was walking 10 miles a day, eating healthy and maintaining a strict exercise regimen. Life was good. She had beaten diabetes and was fully in charge of her health. Then bad news struck — her daughter, Vera, was diagnosed with leukemia. The two would spend the next three years at the OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. The weight would return.

