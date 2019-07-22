Lawton Public Library calls for donations for teachers

As Lawton Public Library administrative assistant Linda McCue looked at this year's back-to-school calendar, she noticed something missing: a school supply drive for local teachers.

"Everybody does drives for kids," McCue said, "so I wanted to do something for the teachers, to give them a little bit of support heading into the school year."

Throughout August, Lawton Public Library will host its first School Supplies Donation Drive for Teachers, collecting donated materials to distribute to teachers in local classrooms.