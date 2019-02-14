Lawton police Special Operations Unit make bust, take over $135,000 in drugs and money

Lawton Police Special Operations Unit detectives cleared a total of $135,712 in drugs and cash and arrested a man and woman following a Feb. 7 operation.

Members of Special Operations were conducting surveillance of a Lawton man, Gregory Dixon, and after seeing him leave his home with two bags and confirming he had a revoked license, became involved in a pursuit. According to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, an attempted stop turned into a chase when the man accelerated and tried to elude. During the chase, Dixon was seen throwing two bags out of the vehicle. Once the found, the bags yielded 683 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of crack cocaine, 42 grams of cocaine and 120 ecstasy pills. Police arrested Dixon shortly after the chase, Jenkins said.

Detectives were able to secure a search warrant shortly after for the man’s home and raided the dwelling at 805 NE Carver shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Jenkins said that, once inside the residence, detectives were able to find several items of drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, clear plastic baggies, and a grinder. There was also 522 grams of marijuana and $74,000 cash found in the home. Dixon’s girlfriend, Rachel Lira, 25, who also lives there, returned home after the warrant was served. She was detained and interviewed by detectives and later arrested and charged with a felony count of maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of drugs and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.