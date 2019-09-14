Lawton man wanted for illicit relationship with teen

An arrest warrant was issued for a 20-year-old Lawton man accused of propositioning a 15-year-old to run away and have sex with him.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for William Tyler Wingo for a charge of violation of OK statute via computer as well as a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of minors, court records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Wingo showed up on police radar after a 15-year-old girl’s mother made a complain on Aug. 20. She told police that her daughter told her she’d had sex with Wingo, the affidavit states. She said the girl was covered in hickies caused by relations with Wingo.

The mother told police that Wingo has been known to family for 5 years and that she believes he’s been having a relationship with the girl since she was 12, according to the affidavit.