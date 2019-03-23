Lawton man sentenced to life for Altus murder

Following the recommendation of a Jackson County jury, a Lawton man found guilty in an August 2017 murder was sentenced to life in prison.

On March 8, in Jackson County District Court, District Judge Clark E. Huey sentenced Marielle Trey Smith, 25, to serve a sentence of life in prison without parole for a first-degree murder count, as well as another five years for unlawful removal of a dead body, records indicate.

Smith was found guilty of both counts on Feb. 1 by a Jackson County jury. Huey based his sentence on the jury’s recommendation.

Smith was found guilty of killing Jared Holmes of Altus during an Aug. 20, 2017, incident in the 400 block of N Julia in Altus. After the murder, Smith removed the body and dumped it in a creek outside Frederick and also cleaned up the crime scene.