Lawton man pleads guilty, avoids trial for child abuse

A 61-year-old man slated to begin trial Monday for child abuse pleaded guilty.

Randy Paul, 61, entered his plea of guilty to a felony count of child abuse by injury before Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn, court records indicate.

Paul’s plea is an admission he whipped his daughter with an extension cord in March 2018. The child had visible injuries and scars that investigators said correlated to her story, according to the court affidavit. The daughter was placed into Department of Human Services custody.