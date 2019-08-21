Lawton man hospitalized after Garvin County wreck

A 20-year-old Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being pinned inside a Saturday morning wreck in Garvin County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jasyk M. Haas was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with a leg injury.

Haas was driving a Chevrolet Sonic westbound on Oklahoma 19 around 4:15 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer rig driven by Bryan J. Hamilton, Trooper Tim Brinson reported. The Sonic overturned 1¼ times before coming to rest on its side 2 miles west of Lindsey. Haas was pinned inside for about 30 minutes before Lindsay firefighters freed him by using the Hurst Tool.

Hamilton, 29, of Lindsay, was not injured.