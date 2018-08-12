Lawton man charged with murdering wife
Sat, 12/08/2018 - 2:33am Glen Brockenbush
A Lawton man who was charged with manslaughter in connection with his wife’s death is now facing murder charges.
Brandon Wayne Harris, 50, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter earlier this year after the death of his wife, Heather Harris, in February. As of Thursday night, Brandon Harris is now being accused of second-degree murder.
If convicted, Harris would face between 10 years and life in prison.