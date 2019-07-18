Lawton man charged with abusing 4-year-old, protective order violation

A 29-year-old Lawton man is in jail after he was accused of beating a 4-year-old with a backscratcher while living with his girlfriend and her four kids after she received a restraining order against him in January.

Justin Eual Sparkman made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault with intent to commit a felony along with a misdemeanor count of protective order violation, court records indicate. Due to two prior convictions, he is eligible for up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Sparkman was arrested Friday evening after officers were called to a home in the 1700 block Northwest Lake Avenue on the report of a domestic disturbance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers separated a woman and her mother after her mother refused to return the children – 8, 6 and 4 years of age and a 7-month-old – to her. The grandmother showed officers photos she’d taken the night before of red marks, bruises and other injuries on the 4-year-old.

The three children of speaking age told investigators they were scared to return to the house and didn’t want to leave the grandmother’s house. The affidavit states, the children told police about punishments they’d been given.