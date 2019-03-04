Lawton man arrested for murder allegations in Jackson County

A 29-year-old Lawton man sought for murder allegations of his father and wife in a New Year’s wreck in Jackson County has been captured.

The U.S. Marshals Service picked Jason Lenard up and booked him into the Oklahoma County jail for outstanding warrants shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, according to the jail’s records.

An arrest warrant was issued March 13 in Jackson County District Court for for two counts of second-degree murder, child endangerment by driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatality accident, records indicate.

The murder charges stem from the double-fatality wreck Jan. 1 in Jackson County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol incident report, his wife, Angila Gene Lenard, 31, Lawton, and father, L.J. Lenard, 80, Altus, both died at the scene of the wreck west of Altus. They were passengers in a Dodge vehicle that wrecked shortly after 1:30 a.m. one-tenth of a mile north of U.S. 62. Jason Lenard and his 1-month-old daughter were taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus. She was pinned inside the overturned vehicle.

Jason Lenard was later taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries. The infant girl was later flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in stable condition with a head injury. She was later released into the custody of her mother’s family.