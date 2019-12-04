Lawton man accused of spree of vehicular vandalism

A 21-year-old Lawton man was arrested and charged with causing over $17,000 in vehicle damage during a January-February spree of destruction.

Chad Stone made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of malicious injury to property, court records indicate. He faces up to 2 years in prison, fines and restitution if convicted.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone is accused of, with several his friends, vandalizing vehicles and defacing property throughout Lawton between Jan. 1 and Feb. 11. Damage was estimated at $17,367.

Several of Stone’s friends told investigators that Stone and others would drive around town and use a bat to strike vehicle mirrors, windows and windshields. According to the affidavit, someone would drive and up to two vehicles with friends would follow “on almost every time they went out to vandalize vehicles.” They would swap bats and strike vehicles, mailboxes and trashcans causing damage, according to the allegations. Stone and an unnamed accomplice