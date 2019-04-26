Lawton High students win academic letters, bars

Lawton High students received academic letters and bars Thursday from The Lawton Constitution.

Academic letters are awarded like letters for sports, and subsequent winners earn bars to be placed on their letters.

To receive a letter or bar, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the first semester of his or her freshman year, a 3.6 GPA for three semesters through the sophomore year, a 3.5 GPA for five semesters through the junior year and 3.3 for seven semesters through the senior year.

Students who won letters and bars are:

Senior academic letter:

Kaedyn Beard, Markiese Boykin, Chloe Cervantes, Destiny Chew, Ashley Craddieth Sims, Anjelica Gonzalez Aponte, Aiyanna Harfield, Janea Haynes, Keiarie Henry, Selena Hernandez, Payton Hunt, Alex Lechner, Victoria Lopez, Amanda MacLeod, Brenda Martins, Hayley Mason, Deneba Mbouissou, Brianna Miles, Kobe Neighbors, Ruth Norman, TJ Perry, Salomon Ramirez, Ruben Ray, Edgar Rios Gil, Chandler Stanton, Breah Villarreal, Audrey Warren, Shaelene White, Gavin Wilk.

Senior first academic bar:

Tiana Camacho, Miracle Chatman, Katelyn Davenport, Nadia Davis, Kaitlyn DeJarnette, Faith Jones, Shane Lord, Katherine MacLeod, Yomaris Martinez Negron, Madysen Pierce, Emily Rackley, Ashton Underwood.