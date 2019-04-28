Lawton High junior prepares for Poetry Out Loud national finals

Standing alone at the head of a classroom — filled only with a small group of onlookers — Lawton High School junior Keayla Anderson takes a deep breath before beginning her recital.

“We are all ventricle, spine, lung, larynx and gut,” she begins. “Clavicle and nape, what lies forked in an open palm; we are follicle and temple. We are ankle, arch, sole. Pore and rib, pelvis and root and tongue.”

She continues her rendition of Bianca Spriggs’ “What Women are Made Of” even as the intercom squeaks and a loud, electronic voice fills the room — asking for a student to come to the office.