Lawton High to celebrate arts, spring with festival

Lawton High will celebrate endings and new beginnings today with its annual Spring Festival.

Arline Taylor, drama teacher, organized the Spring Festival during her first stint at Lawton High. When she returned again three years ago, she brought it back — offering a fun way to celebrate the coming of spring and summer, the end of the school year and the new opportunities for students moving forward.

“It’s the celebration of everything that’s ending and everything that’s beginning anew,” Taylor said. “We’re celebrating the end of the school year and the end of testing. We’re celebrating our seniors who are leaving for new beginnings and the upcoming start of the new school year.”

At the core of the Spring Festival is a celebration of the arts. The drama club joined in a partnership with the art department and music department to create much of the entertainment for the event. Drama and music will combine for a stage performance and the art club will display the work of its students from throughout the year. Other clubs have also joined in the fun, as well.