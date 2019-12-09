Lawton FFA hosts calf fry, silent auction

It’s been a big year for the Lawton Chapter of Future Farmers of America, which was this summer named a 3-Star National Gold Emblem Chapter — a distinction it hasn’t had since the late 1980s.

“We had a really great spring and now this,” said Lindsey Hoerbert, Eisenhower High School ag instructor. “It’s the most success we’ve maybe ever had as a program.”

Lawton FFA will host a calf fry dinner and silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Great Plains Coliseum Prairie Building. The calf fry is a new event for the group, replacing a watermelon social they’ve hosted in the past. Chicken will also be available, along with side items and dessert.

Chris Conway, ag instructor at MacArthur High School, said Lawton FFA officers and ag instructors will be on hand at the calf fry to meet and share about FFA chapter.