Lawton Ballet Theatre to present ‘Anastasia’

Over the next two days, Lawton Ballet Theatre will present four showings of its spring recital “Anastasia” with a junior show at 5 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and a senior show at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. All showings will be held in the Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore.

The 6th annual Lawton Ballet Theatre spring recital will feature several forms of dance including tap, jazz, ballet and others, as well as many genres of music.

The recital will take place in a series of four shows, two junior and two senior shows. Katie Veenhuizen, the recital’s director and the artistic director for Lawton Ballet Theatre, said that she began separating the recital into junior and senior productions a few years ago.

“We got to a point where there were so many kids that the recital would drag on forever,” Veenhuizen said.

She estimates that there are somewhere between 250 and 260 students participating in this year’s recital from as young as 3 to 18 and older.