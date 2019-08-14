Lawton-area workers support key Army pursuit

A Radar Olympics of sorts was held as part of the competition for a new air and missile defense radar. And key Lawton-area Raytheon engineers played a major role, moving the Army a step closer to a radar transformation.

The U.S. Army decided to hold a radar competition called the Sense-Off to help choose the next generation of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS). Fort Sill Raytheon workers spent months gearing up in support of the Sense-off, which was held at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The Army is working toward creating a radar renaissance, to include this next generation radar. The results were put into a classified proposal and sent to the Army for review, and much of the work was done in this area.

LTAMDS will replace the current PatriotTM anti-missile system radar in the future. The Army’s event tested competing LTAMDS proposals, each vying to be the radar for generations to come.

Raytheon, maker of the Patriot system, demonstrated its advanced technology and ability to meet the Army’s timeline for fielding a new radar in 2022. Raytheon’s proposed LTAMDS solution is a simultaneous 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar powered by Raytheon-manufactured Gallium Nitride, a substance that strengthens the radar signal and enhances its sensitivity.