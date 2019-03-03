Lawton airport prepping for terminal renovations

Design plans for a massive renovation of the terminal at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport are ready, meaning airport officials now will be looking at funding sources for the work.

The projects range from a completely rebuilt secured holding area for screened passengers and a new baggage handling area, to renovations at the terminal’s entrance. The work has been discussed by airport officials for years as an effort to modernize the terminal, and Airport Director Barbara McNally recently told members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority that design plans were “100 percent.”

The total estimated cost is $10.7 million, with another $2.053 million estimated for additional work such as a break room for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees, landscaping, fencing, paving, a new floor in the meeter/greeter area, and road work.