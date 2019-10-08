Law enforcement coalition monitor Lawton sex offender compliance

If you have sex offenders living next door to you, you’d like to know it. You’d also like to know if they’re living up to their legal obligations.

The Lawton Police Department with assistance from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Probation and Parole and the U.S. Marshal Service are working to make sure that all’s well. The cooperative investigators worked together on Thursday to conduct a sex offender compliance check in Lawton.

“The purpose of a compliance check is to verify registered sex offenders addresses, vehicles and employment information provided during mandated law enforcement registration,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

Investigators conducted a check of 102 registered sex offenders residing in the city limits.

“Of these 102 registered offenders, 55 registered offenders were determined to be compliant, 6 registered offenders were determined to be non-compliant and have warrants issued for their arrest, and 6 arrests were made at the time of contact for compliance violations,” Jenkins said. “Thirty-five offenders were unaccounted for during the operation and will be followed up with by the Lawton Police Department to determine their status.