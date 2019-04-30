Law Day to be celebrated Thursday

To celebrate Law Day, the Comanche County Bar Association will host a scholarship application process for local high school seniors. A committee of attorneys, paralegals and administrative assistants will review the applications and select winners to receive scholarship awards toward higher education.

The Comanche County Bar Association also will host its annual Law Day Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Great Plains Coliseum Annex Building in Lawton.

The Law Day Luncheon is an event for those in the legal profession, including judges, attorneys, paralegals, court clerks, bailiffs, law enforcement and administrative assistants. Awards will be given to members of the legal profession, scholarships will be presented to local high school students and a speaker will share words of encouragement.

For more information, please contact Christine Galbraith at 580-585-4444.