Korean War Remembrance Day was observed at Elmer Thomas Park Friday

Some have dubbed it “The Forgotten War,” but what the United States and its coalition partners did in the Korean War is by no means forgotten in the Republic of Korea, Consul General Kim Hyung-gil assured members of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) and the Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) here Friday.

Kim traveled from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Houston to serve as keynote speaker for the annual Korean War Remembrance Day observance at the Korean War Memorial in Elmer Thomas Park.

Kim expressed his thanks to the CIVA for posting the colors, calling it “the best I’ve ever seen in the United States.” He also thanked the Rev. Kiyoung Jeong and New Light United Methodist Church for coordinating the event.

“It’s always my honor to stand before our heroes. I express my utmost, endless respect to Korean War veterans who shed blood and sacrificed for my country,” Kim said.

Describing himself as a Baby Boomer born in the early 1960s, Kim said that fortunately his generation has not experienced war.