Kool & The Gang will headline concert tonight

Kool & The Gang is not a personality, Kool & The Gang is a sound. That's what Ronald Bell, founding member of Kool & The Gang, and brother of its eponymous leader, believes.

Bell wrote or co-wrote some of the band's most well-known anthems including "Celebration," "Get Down" and "Jungle Boogie." Songs that have not only stood the test of time but have become iconic even if they aren't always recognized as belonging to the band.