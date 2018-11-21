Juvenile arrested in shooting

A teen has been arrested for the Friday night shooting on Lawton’s northwest side.

The suspect, identified as a juvenile, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. Due to the nature of the crime involving a weapon, the suspect may possibly be charged as a youthful offender.

The arrest following a shooting around 6 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Northwest 58th Street. Police were called to the scene and found a male gunshot victim. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.