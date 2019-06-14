Justin Streater named Cameron University Director of Financial Assistance Services

Justin Streater has been selected as Cameron University’s Director of Financial Assistance Services, pending approval by The University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University Board of Regents.

“Mr. Streater’s knowledge and expertise in student financial services will be a tremendous benefit to Cameron University students and communities within our service area,” says Jerrett Phillips, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success. “His passion to help students graduate without incurring massive debt aligns perfectly with the university’s mission. The Director of Financial Assistance Services must be forward thinking and innovative as they lead a service oriented team toward a common goal – to serve the students and stakeholders of Cameron University. I am confident that Justin’s background, positivity, and creativity will fulfill those objectives.”

“I’m looking forward to truly becoming an integral member of the Cameron University family as well as the Lawton community,” Streater says. “Throughout my career in financial assistance, I’ve learned that the one fact that never changes is that the students and their experiences come first. One of my goals is to help qualified Cameron students identify every possible financial aid opportunity. By providing exceptional customer service to Cameron students and their parents, my team hopes to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies the financial aspect of paying for a college degree. We are committed to keeping student debt to a minimum so that Cameron graduates won’t be overwhelmed by student loans once they complete their degrees.”