Jury seated, arguments and testimony kick off trial of shooting of prison officers

Opening arguments followed the seating of a jury in the felony trial of Michael Emmanuel Ishman for the shooting of a Lawton Correctional Facility officer in 2016.

Following about 6 hours of jury selection, the opening arguments were made and the first witness testified in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom in the Comanche County District Courthouse. The seven women and five men (plus a male alternate) were then tasked with deliberating the charges against Ishman: shooting with intent to kill and conspiracy to shoot with intent to kill.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka opened by accusing Ishman of conspiring with Jana Marie Givens and William Givens to shoot Lawton Correctional Facility officer Rachel DeWalt on the morning of Sept. 28, 2016, as she was leaving her home to go to work. The allegations state that Ishman was ordered to shoot DeWalt after she’d discovered a contraband smuggling operation at the local prison.