Jury finds man guilty of robbery, burglary

A Comanche County jury found a 35-year-old man guilty Wednesday of robbery and burglary.

Danton Juvon Bernstine was found guilty in Comanche County District Court of felony charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, records indicate. The jury recommended he be sentenced to 10 years in prison for the robbery count and another seven years for burglary.

The jury determined that Bernstine invaded a house on Northwest 36th Street in December 2017, assaulted the homeowner and stole from him. The affidavit states that the homeowner told police he was preparing to head to the gym at 5 a.m. and was confronted by a man, later identified as Bernstine, while going the door.

There was testimony that Bernstine pushed the homeowner down, forced his way into the house and repeatedly asked where the money was located. The homeowner suffered severe injuries to his face in the struggle to defend himself, according to police reports of the incident.