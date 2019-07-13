Junior police academy holds graduation

The annual Junior Police Academy ended Friday with a graduation of the 15 students.

“There are a lot of things about the City Jail that most people don’t know,” Terry Sellers, lieutenant of the jail, said. “There are stories about ghosts in the jail, but I have never seen them.”

Sellers went on to explain that Cell 19 and Cell 20 are isolation cells where people are taken to if they are drunk or suicidal.

“Cell 19 is just a toilet, no bed, and has wire mesh around the entire room,” he said. “It’s not a place where people enjoy going. I have had to book in several of my soccer kids and that’s heartbreaking. I hope ya’ll never get into trouble or join gangs. How many visitors do you think gang members have while they are locked up in City Jail? Most of the time, none.”