Junior leaders assess city government

A group of high school juniors aren’t confining their leadership roles to their schools.

Members of Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill are reaching beyond the boundaries of their educational environment to take on challenges in their community while exploring the entities that make it function. Twenty-two of those students spent Wednesday with the City of Lawton, looking at multiple departments and hearing explanations of how things operate.

They also asked questions — a lot of questions and ones that proved students were interested, city leaders said at the conclusion of a day that had teens involved in activities as diverse as seeing how fast they could put on fire bunker gear and watching a surgery at the city animal shelter.