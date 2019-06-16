Juneteenth events serve as celebrations, reminders of past

Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement in Texas that slaves were free. On Saturday, two events in Lawton celebrated the importance of that monumental moment in history. At each of the two celebrations, members of the public were able to socialize, enjoy activities and free food.

The Patterson Center has held a Juneteenth celebration for more than four decades. Meanwhile, local nonprofit organization Nu-Directions had held Juneteenth celebrations the previous two years, but this was the first year they had held theirs at Elmer Thomas Park. And while the recognition of Juneteenth is dedicated to the freeing of slaves, Anthony Bland, District Deputy for the 33rd Masonic District and one of the people in charge of the Patterson celebration, said it is about much more than that.

“You have people who haven’t seen each other in a long time, reconnecting,” Bland said. “It’s about seeing old friends, as well as making new ones.

“Also we have multiple nonprofits that get involved so it’s a way for them to give back. And for some lower-income people, this is a chance for them to enjoy a nice, hot meal.”

That feeling of reconnecting with old friends has inspired Robert Gaines in his endeavors. A Lawton native, Gaines grew up going to Juneteenth celebrations at Ranch Oaks housing development. With memories of going to those gatherings with his family still fresh, he wanted to recreate that feeling.

Now organizer of the Nu-Directions function, Gaines compared Juneteenth to the 4th of July, another holiday first established to commemorate freedom and the sacrifices made to gain it, but has also become synonymous with cookouts and parties.