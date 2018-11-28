Judge Harris to hang up robe, continue service

Service to community, be it through government or good works, has been a hallmark of the career of Special District Judge Ken Harris.

When he joins in celebration for his retirement party Friday afternoon, this end will prove only a beginning. Ending his tenure as a Comanche County District Judge just short of the 20-year milestone, Harris said new adventures await before a return to serving the Lawton community.

“I’m going to explore a variety of interests,” Harris said, to include getting more involved in church outreach through his spiritual home with NewHaven Church. A mentor to many over his career, Harris said that Pastor Chad Fetzer is inspiring in how he gets the message of the New Testament to newer generations — “He teaches that the church isn’t the building, it’s the people.”