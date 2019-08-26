Johnson & Johnson found liable for opioid crisis, ordered to pay half a billion to state

You are here

Mon, 08/26/2019 - 11:47pm Gary Reddin

An Oklahoma judge on Monday ruled against Johnson & Johnson, ordering the company to pay $572 million to the state in a landmark case that argued the company could be held liable for the opioid epidemic.

“The opioid crisis is an imminent danger and menace to Oklahomans,” Judge Thad Balkman, of Cleveland County District Court, said in his decision.

The ruling was a victory for state Attorney General, Mike Hunter. While Johnson & Johnson has said it will appeal the decision.

