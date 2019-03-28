John Adams teacher fulfills lifelong dream with emergency certification

Ginger Hoffman’s lifelong dream of becoming a teacher was finally fulfilled this year — long after she had given up hope of stepping foot into the classroom.

Hoffman, a fifth grade teacher at John Adams Elementary, is one of more than 100 current teachers working with Lawton Public Schools under an emergency certification. That number nearly doubled from last year and could rise again in the coming academic year. But like other alternative and emergency certified teachers, Hoffman has no less passion than a person who took the traditional road from a university education program to the classroom.

“I have always wanted to teach my entire life,” she said. “But marriage, children and everything else put my education on the backburner. Once they started to grow up, I went back to get my degree in business.”

At the time, Hoffman had nearly given up on her dream of being a teacher. She felt she was too old to go into education or too out of touch. She kept the flame alive by teaching pre-school age students at Elgin First Baptist Church while she worked on her business degree. The path to the classroom would be opened with a conversation with a friend.

“Someone told me that I could get emergency certified to go back and teach,” Hoffman said. “It was a lifelong dream come true.”