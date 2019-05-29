Jail fight began with snoring cellmate

A Monday morning jail fight began over an inmate’s annoyance at another’s snoring, according to police.

Police were called around 2 a.m. to the Lawton City Jail regarding the fight between inmates in cell 18. According to the report, one inmate appeared to be the primary aggressor, refusing to follow police orders to stand down and place his hands on his head. An officer said the inmate cursed at him and balled his fists aggressively towards him. The officer took the man under control and took him to the ground, placing him face down on the ground, however he continued his struggle and officers had to forcibly pull his arms out from under him to put him into handcuffs.

The inmate was booked with extra charges of simple assault and resisting police and put in an isolated cell.