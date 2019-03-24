Jacob’s journey source of life, love for family

Jacob Coin Hancock has been fighting his whole life.

With his second open-heart surgery scheduled for Tuesday, the young Lawton boy is in the fight for his life. But he’s a warrior, according to his mother, Jennifer. He’s been battling since day one.

Jennifer Hancock said Jacob’s middle name comes from his PeePaw – “I wanted him (Jacob) to be as strong as him.”

“I’m Comanche so we call him our little warrior,” she said.

Getting to Tuesday is a story that begins before his birthday on May 17, 2017. His mother is ready to share his story. It’s her story, her husband’s story and her daughter’s story.

“I’ve told this story a lot of times to a lot of different doctors,” she said.

Jacob was a surprise baby. Jennifer said she’d been told she could not have more kids after her 16-year-old daughter, Kaylee. Doctors have told her lots of things.

She found out she was pregnant after being “very sick” and going to the doctor. She was 34 and it wasn’t supposed to be a high-risk pregnancy. Pre-natal testing and sonograms didn’t show any anomalies or problems.

At his induced birth at Southwestern Medical Center, Jacob was born but didn’t have a heartbeat. He had to be resuscitated to breathe his first breath. That wasn’t all.

“Almost immediately I knew something was wrong,” Jennifer said.

The first notice came when Jennifer saw Jacob’s hands. Missing his two middle fingers and his other fingers merged, he suffers from bilateral ectrodactyly — cleft hands. After almost 2 years of life, Jennifer said he has the ability to do everything with his hands that we do, “he just does it differently.” Still, he will one day need surgery for that, she said.