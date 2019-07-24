It is time for children to get current on vaccinations before school starts

With the start of school just around the corner it is time to make sure your children are current on all vaccinations. The Comanche County Health Department offers all required vaccines for school age children, 18 years and younger.

Regular immunization clinics are being held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Health Department, located at 1010 S. Sheridan Road in Lawton.

Child care facilities, schools and colleges are highly susceptible to outbreaks of infectious diseases. Children can easily transmit illnesses to one another due to poor hand-washing, uncovered coughs and close contact with many people.

“When children aren’t vaccinated, they are at increased risk for disease and they can spread disease to others in their classrooms and communities,” Brandie Combs, regional director of the Comanche County Health Department said. “This includes babies too young to be fully vaccinated and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions.”