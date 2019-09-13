It’s jobseekers’ market at Oklahoma Military Connection Hiring Event

Service members transitioning to civilian life, spouses and working-age dependents of active-duty military personnel, and National Guard members looking for a stable source of income had 50 prospective employers to choose from at Thursday’s Oklahoma Military Connection Hiring Event.

In past years the event has been in the Fort Sill Armed Forces Reserve Center, but this year it moved to the Soldier For Life Transition Complex on the opposite side of Sheridan Road. That was to take advantage of the connections that transitioning service members could make there, Transition Services Manager Jane Cunningham said in a recent interview.

Prior to the hiring event, Priscilla Donnelly, state career readiness counselor for Army National Guard’s Civilian Soldier For Life program, presented a workshop to help jobseekers with their resumes, interviewing techniques and dressing for success.

“We are delighted to be at Fort Sill today,” said David Crow, outreach and information officer for the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development. “We are really excited with all our wonderful employers who have signed up. We’ve got a great batch of employers in there. We’re here for the seventh year in a row to help jobseekers here at Fort Sill find employment.