Investigation continues into city’s fourth homicide of the year

The state Medical Examiner issued a summary report in the death of a 34-year-old Lawton man.

State Medical Examiner Inas Yacoub reported that Richard Wayne Stinson Jr., 34, died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the neck and torso. The bullet resulted in bleeding and perforated the right lung, aorta, trachea and esophagus before lodging in the vertebral column, according to the report.

No arrests have been made and no charges filed in the killing, the city’s fourth homicide of 2019. However, the case is far from closed.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Comanche County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka.