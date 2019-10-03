Intoxicated driving led to a Friday morning crash, according to police

An intoxicated driver was arrested Friday morning following a wreck at Northwest 38th Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to police.

Officers were called around 11 a.m. on the report of a single-vehicle accident and made contact with the driver who was found walking away from the scene and he was determined to be intoxicated, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

The wreck happened when the driver, in a Chevrolet Suburban, was traveling southbound on 38th Street and struck the west curbline. Jenkins said witnesses advised the Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the curb, causing the passenger side tires to blow out, causing the crash.