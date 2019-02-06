Inspiration from children led Joyces to aquarium exhibit

MEDICINE PARK — A new chapter was started at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center on Saturday with the unveiling of a new exhibit.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the octopus, tide pool and touch tank exhibit at the aquarium, with thanks to sponsorship from Lawton area physicians Dr. Daniel Joyce and his wife Dr. Wendis A. Santana-Joyce.

And although the exhibit has the the names of both doctors — as well as their three children, Jena, Mateo and Thomas — attached to it, at least some credit belongs to the 2016 children’s film Finding Dory.