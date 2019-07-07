Inhofe talks defense budget with Chamber members over breakfast

Sen. Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he thinks a compromise bill for the National Defense Authorizations Act has a good shot at including most of the details in the Senate version.

The Oklahoma Republican and the state’s senior U.S. senator was in Lawton last week for an hour-long breakfast with members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, talking about and answering questions about a range of issues, including overwhelming Senate passage of its version of the defense appropriations act and its importance to Lawton-Fort Sill, as well as other military installations in the state.

Inhofe was pleased by the support of the Senate version of the authorization bill (the finally tally was only eight votes against it), and said the Senate version included prominent military programs (such as the Paladin Integrated Management program being assembled in Elgin’s industrial park), as well as those that are important but much less known (he noted reforms for privatized military housing and support for military spouse professional development).