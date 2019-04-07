Inhofe supports improvements for Lawton-Fort Sill work center

Sen. Jim Inhofe said he supports local efforts to create a Fires work center for Lawton-Fort Sill, and thinks legislation has a good chance of passage.

Inhofe was in Lawton Wednesday morning for a breakfast meeting with members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, where he spoke about issues and activities in Washington, D.C., and answered questions about their importance to Lawton-Fort Sill. The Oklahoma Republican, a strong military proponent, said he has no problem supporting efforts that local business leaders say will help the military and Lawton, and also said he has not been told when Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) will be coming to Fort Sill to be housed.

Nate Slate, past chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and a member of its Fires Patriots group, asked if — and when — a FIRES integration facility would be brought to Lawton-Fort Sill. Noting the facility is strongly supported by the community’s Fires Patriots, Slate described the center as a facility that would integrate innovative technology and prototype work, a science- and technology-based facility that would grow up “outside the gates” of Fort Sill.

Slate said although Lawton officials have been told such a facility would be difficult to bring to Lawton, members of Fires Patriots strongly disagree, saying the community would be an ideal location for such a facility that would work hand-in-hand with efforts to modernize the Army. Slate said support of that facility, and ensuring it would remain in Lawton, is the Fires Patriots’ top issue.