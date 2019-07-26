Inhofe: Plans to house children put on hold

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said plans to house unaccompanied alien minors on Fort Sill have been put on hold, not canceled.

The Oklahoma Republican, who also chairs the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, was commenting on a plan announced by federal officials in early June that Fort Sill had been selected as a temporary shelter to house up to 1,400 unaccompanied minors who had been detained while trying to illegally cross the nation’s southern border. At the time, officials said there had been a such a dramatic surge in the numbers of children without parents illegally crossing the border, there wasn’t sufficient space to house them.

Fort Sill was selected as one of those temporary sites (as it had been in 2014), and while officials said the contract (to be handled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) was effective from June through September, they will not comment on when the children would arrive.