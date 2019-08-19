Indiahoma celebrates 116 years with parade, chili cook-off

Indiahoma turns 116 this year, and residents plan to celebrate its birthday in small-town style on Saturday — starting with a parade through downtown.

“Last year was the first parade in 15 years,” said Indiahoma Town Clerk Erica Ramirez. “We’re really trying to bring it back.”

This year’s parade will feature the Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department and all of the town’s churches. And it’s not too late to sign up to participate; call the Town Office at 246-3572 by Friday to sign up. Entrants don’t need to be a Town resident; all are welcome.