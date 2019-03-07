Independence Day celebrations start today

Southwest Oklahoma communities are ready to celebrate the red, white and blue with fun, food and fireworks.

The town of Duncan will get a head start on the celebration with a fireworks display and evening of fun starting at 5:30 p.m. today n Abe Raizen Park. First Baptist Church will offer free hot dogs, snow cones and inflatables for families to enjoy. Duncan Soccer boosters will also have concessions available. Fireworks should begin around 9:40 p.m. and will conclude around 10:10 p.m.

The Apache Casino will host its own celebration, “Heroes of America” with a fireworks show Thursday. The show is a community effort to honor Lawton’s military and first responders.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the Heroes of America Ceremony, during which Lawton’s two oldest living military veterans, male and female, will be presented with a special gift. The two oldest living veterans, male and female, of the Apache Tribe, will be presented with a gift as well.

Following the ceremony, four F-16 fighter jets from the 138th Fighter Wing from the Oklahoma air National Guard out of Tulsa will buzz the field at 1,000 feet.

Other events set for the show will be live music from David Chamberlain, a kid’s bounce zone, Fort Sill Apache Cultural Youth Dance Group exhibition, MWR’s rock climbing wall, food trucks, beverages, dueling DJs and more.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks show of at least 25 minutes. Everything is free to attend. Admission to the kids bounce zone will require a $5 wristband.