Ike teacher receives Medal for Excellence

An Eisenhower High School teacher has received a 2019 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.

Michelle Churchwell, English teacher and IKE Ignition Program coordinator, Eisenhower High School, is one of five educators in the state to receive the award.

Churchwell, who will receive the Medal for Excellence in Secondary Teaching, teaches English literature and composition and is the IKE Ignition Program adviser at her alma mater, Eisenhower High School. Like her teaching mentors before her, Churchwell strives to instill a lifelong love for learning and service.