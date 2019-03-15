Ike Ignition tops successful fundraising year with Lead2Feed award

The hard work and community outreach of the Eisenhower High Ignition team helped earn local charity Family Promise of Lawton an additional $10,000 this year.

The Ike Ignition Mentors team worked tirelessly from July through December, organizing multiple fundraising events throughout the second half of 2018 to give donations to Family Promise, a non-profit dedicated to helping newly homeless families get back on their feet. The team set an initial goal of raising $10,000, but surpassed that with a total of $11,000 in donations received through multiple events. Their efforts were rewarded even more this month, when the group was notified that it had won the Lead2Feed challenge, earning another $10,000 for Family Promise. This marks the third time the team has won the national grand prize.

“It’s a win for them because they really need all the help they can get,” said Michelle Churchwell, Ike Ignition advisor. “We’re very proud of the work our mentors have done this year for Family Promise.”

Before students even returned to class for the academic year, the members of Ike Ignition gathered at the school to brainstorm different activities to raise money. They organized several throughout the year, including a lock-in challenge and a teacher talent show.